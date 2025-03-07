Menu Explore
Mandaviya calls for “collaborative approach” towards sports

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 09:26 PM IST

Sports Minister holds two-day brainstorming session with state sports ministers and experts to draw a roadmap for Olympics preparation

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) with various stakeholders and experts at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad, focussed on drawing a roadmap for India’s preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and strengthening the country’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Chinatn Shivir in Hyderabad. (SAI)
Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Chinatn Shivir in Hyderabad. (SAI)

Sports ministers from various states/UTs, senior sports administrators, key government officials, and domain experts came together to hold discussions on key areas like talent identification and nurturing at grassroots, infrastructure development and sustainable practices, sports governance among others.

“Chintan Shivir is an initiative guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of good governance. This forum allows us to collaborate and take forward our dream of hosting the Olympics,” said Mandaviya.

He urged the states to actively contribute to making this ambition a reality.

Representatives from multiple States/UTs, including Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, shared their best practices.

Highlighting India’s vision for becoming a global sporting powerhouse, Mandaviya said, “Making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires a well-structured and collaborative approach towards sports. While sports is a state subject, a unified effort is essential to position India as a formidable sporting nation.”

He spoke about strengthening grassroots by identifying athletes between the ages of 9-14 and nurturing them for long-term Olympic preparation. He noted that over 2,800 Khelo India academies have been established, and 937 out of 1,045 Khelo India Centres are currently operational.

“We cannot afford to let talent slip through the cracks. A scientific approach in talent identification and management, along with active participation from National Sports Federations is crucial for the Olympic mission,” he added.

Delegates underscored the need for enhanced transparency in National Sports Federations to ensure fair selection processes and build confidence among parents to encourage their children to take up sports as a career. The deliberations focused on improving coordination among all stakeholders to foster an athlete-centric governance model.

