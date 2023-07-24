Home / Sports / Others / Manika Batra, Natalia Bajor power Bengaluru Smashers’ win over Puneri Paltan in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

Manika Batra, Natalia Bajor power Bengaluru Smashers’ win over Puneri Paltan in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

PTI |
Jul 24, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Earlier, Batra thumped Hana Matelova 2-1 in the second match of the tie to register her third women's singles victory in the ongoing season.

Manika Batra and Natalia Bajor helped Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan 8-7 in their Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday.

In the third match, a mixed doubles tie, Matelova and Manush Shah beat Batra and Gerassimenko 3-0, winning 11-9, 11-10, 11-4.
In the third match, a mixed doubles tie, Matelova and Manush Shah beat Batra and Gerassimenko 3-0, winning 11-9, 11-10, 11-4.

Puneri Paltan needed only a game to win when world No. 42 Bajor entered the last match -- women's singles -- of the tie and defeated Archana Kamath 3-0 (8-11, 8-11, 9-11) to keep Bengaluru Smashers alive in the league.

The first game saw a thrilling 11-8 win for Bajor, who played accurate backhands coupled with powerful forehands to take the second game by the same scoreline. The Polish paddler kept her nerve in the decider and won it 11-9 with her pinpoint shots.

Earlier, Batra thumped Hana Matelova 2-1 in the second match of the tie to register her third women's singles victory in the ongoing season.

The world No. 35 showed control on her backends early on to win the first game 11-9 before Matelova fought back to clinch the second 11-8. However, Batra pocketed the third game 11-6 as well as the match.

Bengaluru Smashers’ captain Kirill Gerassimenko beat Puneri Paltan’s star player Omar Assar 2-1 to give his side a winning start. Gerassimenko won the contest 11-8, 10-11, 10-11.

The 23rd-ranked Assar began the first game in aggressive mode and targeted the flanks to win it 11-8, before Kirill made a comeback to clinch the second game through a golden point.

The third game also went to the golden point, which went in the favour of Gerassimenko.

In the third match, a mixed doubles tie, Matelova and Manush Shah beat Batra and Gerassimenko 3-0, winning 11-9, 11-10, 11-4.

Manush then defeated Jeet Chandra 2-1 in the penultimate match, winning 11-9, 11-9, 7-11.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out