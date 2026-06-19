Manika Batra writes to PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister over Asian Games snub; challenges selection process

India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Thursday raised concerns regarding 'the consistency of application of selection norms' after she was dropped from the Asian Games squad for not meeting the criteria set by the TTFI.

Manika Batra was omitted from India's squad for the Asian Games.(PTI)

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The 31-year-old's exclusion was due to her absence from domestic events, because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India rankings. She is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after missing out on India's squad for the Asian Games. The veteran paddler's exclusion came after she was left out of domestic events, which meant she was not included in the Table Tennis Federation of India rankings used for selection.

Batra, who remains one of India's biggest names in table tennis, has been placed among the reserves along with Swastika Ghosh. The selection decision has sparked disappointment, with the 31-year-old now seeking attention from the country's top sporting authorities over her omission from the squad.

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{{^usCountry}} "I urge Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya ji and @WeAreTeamIndia to look into the matter," Batra captioned the letter on his social media account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I urge Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya ji and @WeAreTeamIndia to look into the matter," Batra captioned the letter on his social media account. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Batra questioned the selection process in her letter to the country's top sporting officials, expressing disappointment over her omission from the Asian Games squad. The Indian paddler raised concerns over the lack of clarity behind the decision and pointed towards inconsistencies in the criteria applied during selection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batra questioned the selection process in her letter to the country's top sporting officials, expressing disappointment over her omission from the Asian Games squad. The Indian paddler raised concerns over the lack of clarity behind the decision and pointed towards inconsistencies in the criteria applied during selection. {{/usCountry}}

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"My non-selection for the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, with no specific reason communicated. Questions arise on consistency, as different thresholds and considerations were applied in the previous selection cycle compared to my case, if the same rules are meant to apply as in the last Asian Games selection," Batra wrote in the letter.

“I have sought clarity on the process”

Batra concluded her appeal by seeking intervention from the country's top sporting authorities, requesting a review of the selection process and greater transparency in the criteria used for picking the Asian Games squad.

"I have sought clarity on the process and respectfully request the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Sports Minister and Indian Olympic Association to look into the matter and ensure transparency and fair application of selection norms," she concluded.

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Manika, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist and the winner of India's historic mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, remains one of the country's leading table tennis players. She is currently ranked 51st among India's female paddlers in the latest ITTF rankings, behind Sreeja Akula at 45th.

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