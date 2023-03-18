Home / Sports / Others / March Madness 2023: Barack Obama and Joe Biden predict the champions from among NCAA tournament teams

March Madness 2023: Barack Obama and Joe Biden predict the champions from among NCAA tournament teams

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 18, 2023 02:04 AM IST

President Joe Biden and Former President Barack Obama picked their respective champions for the men's and women's tournaments.

March Madness has taken over USA since Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In the first four round, Texas A&M-CC, Pittsburgh, F. Dickinson and Arizona St. came out victorious. The first round is under progress and being cheered with much fanfare by the fans.

The biggest national level basketball competition involving USA's colleges- NCAA Tournament has started.
The biggest national level basketball competition involving USA's colleges- NCAA Tournament has started.(Getty Images via AFP)

President Joe Biden and Former President Barack Obama have also been engulfed by the frenzy. Both celebrities picked their respective champions for the men's and women's tournaments.

Biden who is a graduate of Delaware and Syracuse, doesn't have a team from his alma mater this season. But that hasn't stopped him from cheering for Villanova Wildcats thanks to the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, who is an alumna. Among the men's teams, Biden picked the No. 2-seed Arizona Wildcats to emerge as the champions.

Meanwhile, former President Obama has picked No. 5 seed Duke to go the distance in the men's tournament. Among the women's teams, Obama has picked the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks to clinch the crown.

Interestingly, Obama has been quite a successful predictor as between the men's and women's tournaments, he has successfully predicted champions eight times since 2009.

