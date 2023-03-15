March Madness mania: Get ready for surprises, upsets, and unforgettable moments

The NCAA Tournament is finally here, and college basketball fans couldn't be more excited. With 68 teams fighting for the championship title, there is no doubt that this year's tournament will be filled with surprises, upsets, and unforgettable moments. Here's everything you need to know about March Madness, including the favorites and underdogs, key games, and how to fill out your brackets.

Top Seeds: Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue

The top four seeds in the tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. Each team is in a region, and some regions are tougher than others. Here's a breakdown of each team and their potential hurdles:

EAST REGION: Purdue is a No. 1 seed for the fourth time after defeating Penn State in the Big Ten championship game. They will face potential hurdles in Memphis and Duke. Memphis, fresh from a big upset of top-ranked Houston, is led by Kendric Davis, while Duke shut down Virginia in the ACC title game.

SOUTH REGION: Alabama, led by coach Nate Oats, is a No. 1 seed for the first time after sweeping the Southeastern Conference. They will open the tourney not far from home, in Birmingham, Alabama. Potential hurdles for the Crimson Tide could include Baylor and Arizona.

MIDWEST REGION: Houston got a top seed despite stumbling against unranked Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game. They will open against Northern Kentucky. Potential hurdles could include Penn State and SEC Tournament runner-up Texas A&M.

WEST REGION: Kansas fell to Texas in the Big 12 championship game and wound up with the top seed in a stacked region. They will open against Howard, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1992. Potential hurdles include TCU, which beat Kansas earlier in the season, and Arkansas.

What are some of the top games to watch in the NCAA Tournament?

A detailed view of the March Madness logo is seen on a basketball prior to the First Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 14, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio.(Getty Images via AFP)

There are several games that are worth keeping an eye on, including:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State on Thursday, 9:55 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 5 Miami vs. Drake on Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence on Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

Who are some players to watch in the NCAA Tournament?

There are many talented players in the tournament, but a few to keep an eye on include:

Isaiah Wong of Miami, who was named the ACC Player of the Year

Tucker DeVries of Drake, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference tournament MVP

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, who was the AP Player of the Year last season

Bryce Hopkins of Providence, who transferred from Kentucky

How can I watch the NCAA Tournament?

The games will be aired on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV and their digital platforms. The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option, and CBS games will be streamed on Paramount. Check your local listings or the NCAA website for game times, channels, and announcing teams.

What is the March Madness calendar?

The NCAA Tournament starts with the First Four and first- and second-round games and ends with the Final Four and championship game. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).

March Madness calendar

The Final Four will take place in Houston, with the championship game on April 3. The women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four will be held in Dallas, a four-hour drive from Houston.