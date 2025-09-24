Heriberto Hernandez hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and Xavier Edwards knocked in the decisive run in the 11th as the Miami Marlins nipped the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday. Marlins rally late, take down Phillies in 11 innings

The Marlins opened the 11th with an infield single off Lou Trivino , putting runners on the corners, and Edwards followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Phillies put the tying run on third with one out in the bottom of the 11th before Josh Simpson retired Weston Wilson and Bryson Stott to give Miami its seventh straight victory. The Marlins have won 11 of their past 12 contests.

Kyle Schwarber and Otto Kemp homered for Philadelphia , which fell three games back of Milwaukee for the top seed in the National League playoffs. The Brewers were visiting the San Diego Padres later Tuesday night.

Shortly after a 1-hour, 9-minute rain delay, Miami scored twice in its half of the 10th. Liam Hicks recorded a go-ahead single against Orion Kerkering before the visitors tacked on an insurance run on a fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the 10th, Alec Bohm brought the hosts within a run with a two-out single against Michael Petersen. The Marlins then summoned Simpson with two outs and two on, and pinch hitter Nick Castellanos produced an RBI single to tie it.

Schwarber opened the scoring in the first inning with a blast off the second deck in right field his 54th home run of the season.

Kemp belted a two-run shot in the second to make it 3-0. The home run added insult to injury for Miami, which lost right fielder Dane Myers to a right knee laceration earlier in the frame.

After seven scoreless innings from Cristopher Sanchez, David Robertson came on to pitch the eighth for Philadelphia. He gave up two runs, including a solo homer by Griffin Conine, who had been out since April 19 following shoulder surgery.

In the following frame, Hernandez sent a 100 mph fastball from Jhoan Duran over the wall in left field to draw the Marlins even.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto exited in the ninth after taking a foul ball off his throwing hand, although X-rays were negative. He was diagnosed with a bruised right index finger.

Field Level Media

