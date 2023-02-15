From stolen jersey to playing baseball and being called ‘Black Jesus’: The legend of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's impact on the world of basketball is immeasurable, with his incredible skills and achievements making him one of the greatest players of all time. His dominance on the court and his legacy have become ingrained in the sport's history, and there are numerous stories that help to further illustrate the icon that he has become.

Jordan's jersey

One such story revolves around Jordan's jersey number. Throughout his career, he wore the number 23 on his jersey, but there was one game where he had to wear the number 12. This occurred when his original jersey was stolen prior to the Chicago Bulls' game against the Orlando Magic. Jordan's decision to wear the number 12 for this game, without his name on the back, became a unique moment in his career that many fans still remember today.

Though Jordan's favorite and iconic number was 23, his number 45 also made its mark on the court.

Before his 45 jersey made an appearance, Jordan made a surprising shift to baseball, pursuing his late father's dream. He joined a minor league baseball team for some time, but the love for basketball brought him back.

When he returned to the Chicago Bulls, his team didn't hesitate to give him his job back. However, in a surprising move, Jordan decided not to wear his usual number 23, which was synonymous with his identity. Instead, he chose to wear the number 45 in honor of his baseball career.

Jordan's debut game with number 45 proved challenging, and the Bulls lost to the Indiana Pacers. Jordan had a difficult time on the court as he was away from basketball for 17 months. He only scored 19 points, shooting 7-for-28 from the field.

Fortunately, Jordan went back to his lucky number 23, which he wore for three more championship seasons before retiring for the second time. When Jordan returned as a player with the Washington Wizards, he continued to wear his favourite number 23.

Jordan or ‘Jesus’

Jordan's jersey number is just one aspect of his legacy, however. He also gained numerous nicknames throughout his career, including "Mike," "M.J.," "G.O.A.T," "Mr. June," and "Black Jesus." The nickname that stuck the most, however, was "His Airness," which he earned after his incredible performances in the Slam Dunk contest, including his dunk from the free-throw line.

Despite the various nicknames he was given, "Black Jesus" is a name that stands out due to its unique origins. This moniker was given to Jordan by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird after a playoff game in 1986, where Jordan scored a staggering 63 points.

Bird famously declared that it was "God disguised as Michael Jordan" on the court that day, which ultimately led to Jordan being referred to as "Black Jesus" by some fans.

Jordan's legacy is not just defined by his jersey number and nicknames, however. His on-court achievements are equally impressive, including six NBA championships and five MVP awards. He also holds the record for the most points per game in NBA history, with an average of 30.1.

It is clear that Michael Jordan's impact on basketball and popular culture is immeasurable. His incredible skills, achievements, and unique moments have become ingrained in the sport's history and continue to inspire new generations of basketball players and fans.