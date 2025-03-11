Miles Bridges' 35 points, late 3-pointers lift Hornets over Heat

Miles Bridges scored a game-high 35 points as the Charlotte Hornets upset the host Miami Heat 105-102 on Monday night. HT Image

The Heat have now lost four straight games and fall to 15-15 at home. They also lead the league with 17 losses during games which they led by double digits.

Bridges drained 5 of 11 shots beyond the arc on 12-of-19 shooting overall. Three of those 3-pointers came in the final four minutes one to tie the score at 91-91 and two to take late leads.

Charlotte, which entered the game with the fewest road wins in the NBA at 5-24, rallied from a 17-point second-quarter deficit.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. But with Miami trailing 105-102, Adebayo who was open at the top of the key shot an airball.

Miami's Tyler Herro, who scored 21 points, had a chance to send the game to overtime, but he missed a hurried 3-pointer from the left elbow at the buzzer. His shot clanged off the front rim.

With the win, Charlotte ended a five-game losing streak in games against Miami.

Overall, the Hornets have won two straight games after dropping nine straight.

The Hornets got three players off the injured list: Mark Williams , LaMelo Ball and Jusuf Nurkic .

Williams had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Ball added 15 points and 10 assists, but he made just 5 of 21 shots from the floor, including a 2-for-12 line on 3-pointers. Nurkic had six points off the bench.

Miami was without Alec Burks , but Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith played despite ailments. Robinson had 14 points and Highsmith notched seven.

The Heat, thanks to 61.5-percent shooting, led 34-21 after a first quarter during which they had a 24-10 edge in paint points.

Bridges scored 12 points in the second quarter as Charlotte closed its deficit to 58-52 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Charlotte went on a 13-0 run, taking its first lead of the game, 67-66, on a Williams put-back dunk with 5:08 remaining.

The run continued to 14-0 before Herro snapped it with a 3-pointer. By the end of the third, Miami led 77-73.

With 3:56 left in the fourth, Bridges hit a 3-pointer to tie the score and the Hornets made enough plays down the stretch to secure the comeback win.

