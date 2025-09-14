Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Minnesota United tops expansion side San Diego 3-1 in battle between West's top two clubs

AP |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 10:43 am IST

SAN DIEGO — Substitute defenders Anthony Markanich and Carlos Harvey ended a scoreless duel with goals three minutes apart in the second half, Nectarios Triantis debuted with a goal and an assist and Minnesota United went on to beat expansion side San Diego FC 3-1 on Saturday night in a battle between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Markanich subbed into the match in the 63rd minute before taking a pass from Joaquín Pereyra in the 74th and scoring for a 1-0 lead. Seven of Markanich's eight career goals have come this season. Pereyra's assist was his 10th in his first full season in the league.

Both of Harvey's goals have come this year in his second full season. He entered midway through the first half and used assists from Triantis and Kelvin Yeboah — his third — to score.

Triantis made it 3-0 with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time after coming in with Markanich.

San Diego avoided a shutout when Jeppe Tverskov scored his second goal in his first season — three minutes after Triantis.

Dayne St. Clair totaled 12 saves for Minnesota United.

CJ dos Santos stopped two shots for San Diego.

Minnesota United pulls within two points of first-place San Diego with four regular-season matches remaining. Both clubs have already clinched postseason berths.

San Diego travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Minnesota United returns home to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

soccer: /soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

