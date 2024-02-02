Mohammedreza Shadloui: From Iran, with love

At first glance, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh comes across as a flamboyant brat. Powerful, blunt, and with utter disregard for reputations, the strapping 23-year-old Iranian is a bit of a showman on the kabaddi mat.

There are, however, layers to his personality; nuances that remain hidden from glittering psychedelics and screaming fans. A ruthless tackler in the field of play, Shadloui happens to be a stickler for romantic novels, especially the Persian ones. His tastes range from eclectic to esoteric, stretching from Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophies to Travis Scott's hip-hop, and yet, rather inexplicably, the timeless allure of Taj Mahal didn't really impress the self-confessed romantic.

"It is what it is. I found it quite boring. I don't like monuments a lot anyway," he laughs. "But I am really fond of Persian romantic novels. I like to read anything, to be honest." And so, his favourites go from George Orwell's seminal 1984 to Jean Teule's black comedy, The Suicide Shop. When the mood hits him, Shadloui doesn't mind dipping into some Bollywood fare, with Amir Khan's PK being his go-to flick. His pre-match routine includes immersing into some American hip-hop. It's a wonder how a man with so many multitudes brings his game together, day in and day out.

"It's just the way I am," he shrugs.

"Hindi cinema is quite big back home and Aamir Khan is my favourite. I am yet to learn the language though."

Shadloui is on a third visit to India, and like his two previous stints, his Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season has been a resounding success. Bought in last year's auction for a jaw-dropping Rs. 2.35 crore by Puneri Paltan, Shadloui is the most expensive foreign buy in league's history. He has repaid franchise's faith with 64 successful tackles till Thursday, the most in the league so far.

"It was a big moment in my career when I was sold for that kind of money, but my commitment would have remained the same had I gone for much less. Big money has not come with extra pressure, thankfully," he said.

Shadloui made his PKL debut for Patna Pirates in the eighth edition of the league in 2022 and picked up 89 tackle points from 24 matches, including 10 High 5s, to top the defenders' tally. A High 5 is achieved when a defender scores five or more tackle points in a single match. Shadloui followed that up with an 84-point 2023 season from 74 successful tackles, finishing second on both counts.

The Iranian also had 10 super tackles — awarded to the defending team when they successfully tackle the raider while having three or lesser players on the mat — that season, the joint-highest in the league. In a league brimming with some of the world's finest raiders, Shadloui has found little difficulty settling into the left corner.

"Some of the Indian boys are really good. The likes of Naveen and Pawan challenge you, but when I approach a tackle, I don't care about the names," he said.

While spending three seasons in India has helped him forge friendships with most of India regulars, gametime means serious business. Like at the Asian Games in Hangzhou where the two teams played an ill-tempered final marked with sit-in protests from both sides.

"I don't mind a scrap on the field," Shadloui says. "I like to stay aggressive. It comes naturally to me and the crowd loves it too. My style is an extension of my personality. I am super competitive."

"We (Indian and Iranian kabaddi players) are like brothers, but when we step on the mat, it is war. You can't win in a contact sport if you are joking with the opposition on the mat."

Hailing from Urmia city in West Azerbaijan province, Shadoui grew up playing football, volleyball, and wrestling. His father, a truck driver, was seldom home, giving a young Shadloui enough time to stay outdoors.

"I was 11 when a friend told me that there's a new sport in town called kabaddi. I was into volleyball then but went to watch kabaddi anyway. I was instantly hooked. I liked the physical and mental application the game demands, and tackling is what really caught my eye," he remembered.

Shadloui spent countless hours on his smartphone watching kabaddi videos and soon became a PKL, particularly Ajay Thakur, fan.

"I learned the sport in no time. I decided I wanted to take it up professionally but my parents resisted, saying it was too dangerous. However, I pursued my calling." Shadloui's calling meant he started coming through Iran's age-group system.

A debut in the Iran kabaddi league arrived in 2018 where national coach Gholamreza Mazandarani spotted him and brought him into the national camp. International debut followed soon after.

"It all happened so fast, but I wasn't complaining. For Iran, I usually play as a raider. Most kabaddi players in Iran are all-rounders which means they can raid as well as tackle. It is one of the major reasons for my success in PKL," he said.

A major PKL star now, Shadloui's popularity has taken the sport to new territories in Iran and also earned him new fans. "Most kabaddi players in Iran come from Gulistan province (Fazel Atrachali comes from the same province). But now, a volleyball hub like Urmia has youngsters devouring kabaddi clips on their mobile phones."

"We don't have as many fans there as we do in India, but whatever kabaddi fans we have in Iran are quite crazy. I am fortunate to have a following in two countries. I love India that has accepted me as its own," he says.

There's only one regret. "All I get to eat here is chicken. I have started looking like one."