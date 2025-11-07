Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

More than $87 million in NIL deals have been approved in college sports since June

AP |
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 02:37 am IST

More than $87 million in NIL deals have been approved in college sports since June

The College Sports Commission released statistics Thursday saying it has approved 12,175 third-party name, image, likeness deals for athletes worth $87.5 million while rejecting fewer than 400.

More than $87 million in NIL deals have been approved in college sports since June
More than $87 million in NIL deals have been approved in college sports since June

The latest snapshot, which includes data June 11 through Nov. 1, also provided an update on turnaround time. It said 74% of deals submitted to the NIL Go platform designed to collect information about the deals were resolved within seven days of receiving all information; 53% took 24 hours or less.

Third-party deals, often with organizations with close ties to the schools called collectives, are a way for athletic departments to go beyond the $20.5 million they're allowed to pay players directly this academic year as part of the court-approved House settlement.

The average value of an approved deal is $7,186, an amount that has been brought down because of a recent influx of video-game deals worth low four figures, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press. The person spoke only on condition anonymity because details of the contracts are not public.

The overall value of the rejected deals was $10.01 million, with an average of $25,400.

Common reasons for rejecting deals include them not fitting the CSC definition of having a “valid business purpose," a requirement designed to prevent collectives from simply paying athletes to play at the school. Also, a practice called “warehousing” athletes' NIL rights is against the rules; that happens when a company locks up a player's NIL rights with no immediate plan to use them.

Athletes must also be receiving a fair “range of compensation” for what they're doing, a metric being determined by Deloitte, the accounting firm hired by the CSC to create NIL Go.

The 394 rejected deals does not include deals that were not cleared at first but have been sent back for further review.

The CSC said no cases have been sent to arbitration.

college sports: /hub/college-sports

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / More than $87 million in NIL deals have been approved in college sports since June
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On