Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Motor racing-Alonso expects Aston Martin to start F1 season in a better place

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2025 10:31 PM IST

MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/ (TV):Motor racing-Alonso expects Aston Martin to start F1 season in a better place

By Alan Baldwin

HT Image
HT Image

SILVERSTONE, England, - Fernando Alonso expects Aston Martin to start the Formula One season in a much better place after learning some hard lessons last year.

The Silverstone-based team, who showed off their new Mercedes-powered AMR25 car online on Sunday before testing in Bahrain starts on Wednesday, finished fifth for the second year running in 2024.

Expectations had been high after double world champion Alonso took six podiums in the first eight races of 2023 but the Spaniard failed to finish higher than fifth last year while team mate Lance Stroll had a best of sixth.

Dan Fallows, who was technical director, was moved aside last November with the team bringing in former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile and Red Bull's title-winning designer Adrian Newey, who starts on March 3.

The season starts in Australia on March 16.

"I think we did learn a lot last year. The second part of the season was sort of experiments going on just in the way of learning even more things into the 2025 car," Alonso told reporters.

"The simulator has been updated as well, so we’ve been working a lot in the sim to be able to develop the car a little bit more precisely than in the last few seasons.

"We have new tools. We have new organisation. We have new people in place to tackle some of the weaknesses that we for sure identified last year. So I think we start in a much better place.

"We still need to work a lot, for sure. We lost a little bit of time and months last year and we think we will catch up very soon."

Stroll agreed: "There was a lot of experimenting through the course of last year and I think we learnt a lot why some of the upgrades didn't bring us what we wanted.

"Everything that has gone into the development of this year's car has really taken a lot of the lessons we learned from last year."

Team principal Andy Cowell, who took over from Mike Krack in January, declined to set a time frame for success and said there would be no cutting corners.

He said work had been done to make the new car more stable through corners and more predictable to drive. Cowell hoped also for better correlation, matching the data from the wind tunnel to what the car was doing on track.

A new wind tunnel will be coming on stream soon at Silverstone, giving the team their own facility instead of having to use the Mercedes one.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On