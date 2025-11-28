NADA panel sanctions athlete for four more years for competing during doping ban

For representation purpose. (Shutterstock) The panel also asks Athletics Federation of India to implement measures to ensure such violations are not repeated New Delhi: In a strong message to athletes under doping sanctions, the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has slapped an additional four-year ban on national-level athlete Shipra Sarkar for participating in competitions while serving a four-year doping ban.

Shipra, a middle-distance runner, was suspended for four years, from June 29, 2020 to June 28, 2024, after she tested positive for androgens in an out-of-competition test conducted in Kolkata in February 2020. The Eastern Railway athlete from West Bengal had also approached the Anti Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP), which upheld the decision of ADDP.

The 30-year-old, however, flouted rules during her ineligibility period and participated in the All India Inter-Railways Athletics Championships for two successive years, in 2022 and 2023. She competed in 800m and 1500m at these meets, which are held to select the Railways teams for India’s top domestic competitions.All her results, medals and prizes obtained during the period of her participation will be disqualified.

When the matter came to the notice of National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), it charged Shipra for violating Article 10.14.1 (Prohibition against participation during ineligibility) of the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021. Consequently, the ADDP conducted a hearing and recently imposed an additional four-year ban on Shipra that runs till June 27, 2028.

The panel has also advised the concerned National Sports Federation (in this case, the Athletics Federation to India), which is notified by NADA when an athlete is sanctioned, to ensure that athletes who are serving a sanction period are not permitted to participate in any competitions during the duration of their ineligibility.

“The NSF is expected to implement appropriate measures and oversight mechanisms to prevent such violations in the future,” the three-member ADDP, chaired by Charu Pragya, noted. “Additionally, the panel strongly advises the athlete to refrain from participating in any sporting activity governed by the applicable rules and regulations until the full conclusion of her sanction period.”

There have been a few recent cases of suspended athletes competing in state and departmental meets. This decision is expected to serve as a deterrent.

During the hearing, Shipra admitted to participating in these meets, but told the panel that it was “unintentional and stemmed from a genuine lack of understanding regarding the rules during the sanction period”. NADA refuted, noting the “athlete is a seasoned and experienced player and therefore a higher degree of diligence is expected from her in respect of compliance with the anti-doping rules and regulations.”

In the order, the ADDP said, “the panel is not persuaded by the athlete’s contention that her participation in events during the period of ineligibility was due to a lack of awareness or a misunderstanding of the applicable rules and regulations.”

The panel said the athlete failed to exercise due diligence and cannot be absolved of responsibility on the grounds of ignorance or misunderstanding. “It is held that the athlete has violated Article 10.14.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules of NADA, 2021. Therefore, a further period of four (4) years shall be added to the original period of ineligibility. The said additional period shall commence immediately upon the conclusion of the original period of Ineligibility, i.e., from 28.06.2024 and shall remain in force until 27.06.2028,” the order read.