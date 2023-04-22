Nate Diaz goes for the choke hold, leaves Logan Paul look alike TikTok star knocked out in New Orleans street brawl

Former UFC champ Nate Diaz is back in the headlines, and this time it's for putting a man to sleep on the streets of New Orleans! The incident occurred after Diaz attended a boxing event to support his teammate Chris Avila. Diaz was filmed choking out a man, who was later identified as Rodney Petersen, a TikTok star who bears a striking resemblance to Logan Paul, the brother of Jake Paul. Former UFC champ Nate Diaz

In the video, Diaz can be seen wrapping his arms around Petersen's neck in a guillotine choke hold, which left the TikTok star unconscious on the street. It's unclear what started the altercation, but a woman's voice can be heard in the background pleading with both men to stop.

The violent fight between Nate and Rodney was quickly captured and shared on social media.(Twitter/@PaulLABamba)

UFC President Dana White reacted to the viral clip, jokingly asking if the man Diaz choked out was indeed Logan Paul. He then predicted that Diaz is "going to get sued like a motherf-cker."

However, Diaz found an unlikely ally in Conor McGregor, who tweeted, "Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let's go Nate! Hahaha."

This isn't the only altercation Diaz was involved in that night. He also threw a water bottle at reality TV star and boxer Chase DeMoor, inciting a scuffle at the Misfits Boxing event earlier that evening.

What's next for Diaz? He's scheduled to face off against Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match later this year. But after this latest incident, some fans are wondering if Diaz might have his hands full with street fights instead of training in the ring.