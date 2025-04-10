National Taekwondo star Rodali Barua selected for Target Asian Games Scheme

National Taekwondo 2016 Senior Gold Medalist Rodali Barua is the first of Guwahati to be shortlisted in the prestigious Target Asian Games (TAG) scheme, a new initiative under the TOP (Target Olympic Podium) initiation aimed at preparing athletes for upcoming Asian Games competition. Rodali Barua is the first of Guwahati to be shortlisted in the prestigious TAG scheme. (REUTERS)

Rodali Barua, who began her Taekwondo journey in 2012 as an extracurricular activity during school, quickly progressed to competitive levels after being spotted by coaches from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) during state championships. After successful trials, she was selected to train at SAI Guwahati, marking the beginning of her professional career in Taekwondo.

Sharing about her positive outlook at school and how it encouraged her to begin her journey of becoming one of the most renowned Taekwondo athletes, Rodali shares,"I started Taekwondo in school as an extracurricular activity. I remember participating in State championships where SAI coaches saw me and invited me for trials. I got selected in SAI Guwahati and from there my Taekwondo career professionally started," she recalls.

Rodali Barua's competitive journey began almost immediately, participating in junior nationals in 2012 at age 16, and soon after transitioning to senior nationals as she approached 17 years of age. The athlete has primarily competed in the heavyweight women's category (over 73 kg), with occasional participation in the under 73 kg category.

"From the very beginning I used to participate in over 73 KG women. That is heavyweight category," she explains. "Once or twice, I have participated in under 73 KG when someone else had already been selected in heavyweight."

A significant breakthrough came in 2016 when she secured her first gold medal at the Senior Nationals held in Visakhapatnam. More recently, she earned a bronze medal at the Asian Championship last year, marking India's first medal in a recognized international Taekwondo tournament in a decade. This achievement played a crucial role in her selection for the TAG scheme.

"I got a call from a research officer who took some information regarding my previous achievements. Then suddenly I got to know that a new scheme is being introduced under TOPS for the Olympics. TAG is a new scheme that is Target Asian Games," she shares. "I got selected because I won a medal in Asian championship last year. After a very long gap, after 10 years, we got a medal in a recognized international tournament."

Looking ahead, the athlete is focusing on preparation for the Asian Games, where she will compete in the 67 kg category. "For now, the only goal is Asian Games. In Asian Games, there are only 5 weight categories. Under 73 and over 73 category will be merged and it will be plus 67. I will be participating in over 67 KG," she explains.

As part of her preparation, she will soon be training at a government institution, with coaching from a long-time mentor. "I preferred the coach whom I trained with for a very long time and because of whom I am here. The government has approved him as my coach now," she states.

Her upcoming plans include participation in the Open International Championships to build ranking points.

"Our sport is on ranking basis, seating basis. The new system rules have changed, so everyone's ranking has been dismissed. It will start from zero from now onwards," she notes. "From now I have to participate in the Open Championships, Open international tournaments to get ranking so that in future in Asian Games, if there is seating, I'll get benefits from my ranking."

Additionally, she intends to undertake training abroad after a couple of months of strength and conditioning work. "My planning is I'll go abroad after one or two months. I'll train there first. Then from there I'll be traveling for Open International tournaments starting from July," she shares. "Right now, I'm doing strength and conditioning. I want to develop my fitness first so that I can train at that level with players of international caliber."

The athlete's selection for the TAG scheme represents an important step in her journey and highlights the government's commitment to supporting promising talents in their pursuit of international success in sports.