NBA champion Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya granted gender, name change. Wins family's support

NBA star Dwyane Wade's 15-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, has been granted an official name and gender change. According to reports by TMZ, a Los Angeles County judge has signed off on the new legal identity for the teenager.

This comes after Wade filed a petition for the same in August 2022. The legal documents submitted by the retired basketball player stated that Zaya's previous name was Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, and the gender listed on her birth certificate was male.

Now, after receiving the green light from the court, Zaya's full legal name is officially Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, and she is legally recognized as a female.

Zaya's journey as a transgender person has been publicly supported by her father and stepmother, Gabrielle Union, since she came out in February 2020. However, her mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, has been critical of the situation and accused Dwyane of trying to "profit" from their daughter's outreach towards a name and gender change.

Dwyane Wade with daughter Zaya Wade

Dwyane responded to the allegations on Instagram, saying, "I've received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she's not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children."

He added, "While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children."

Dwyane also mentioned that his former partner had "the opportunity to reach out to Zaya's teachers, doctors, and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her understanding of our child's needs for her LIFE," but she was not willing to do so.

Dwyane and Funches-Wade got married in 2002 and parted ways in 2010 after eight years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, a son named Zaire Wade and Zaya.

Despite the criticism from her mother, Zaya has been open about her journey as a transgender person, and her father and stepmother have been vocal supporters. In an interview with Good Morning America in February 2020, Dwyane shared, "We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud allies as well."

Also read | Bronny James: Future of NBA or just hype? LeBron's son's prospects in 2024 draft

Zaya has also shared her story and experiences with the world, speaking at events like the Truth Awards in March 2020 and partnering with brands like Adidas and Skittles to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

With the legal approval of Zaya's name and gender change, it is a significant milestone in her journey as a transgender person. Dwyane's support and advocacy for his daughter, despite criticism from others, are a testament to the importance of acceptance and love for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity.