NBA Power Ranking: Suns outshines; Celtics & Bucks continue to reign

A series of blockbuster trades have shaken up the NBA league and will likely impact the playoffs this season. Kevin Durant's move to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving's to the Dallas Mavericks have reduced Brooklyn Nets' chances of winning the championship. It has also paved way for the Suns and Mavericks to battle it out in the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers have strengthened their playoff hopes by trading Russell Westbrook for D'Angelo Russell, bolstering the team's scoring potential.

Although it's too early to assess the complete impact of these trades, given the draft capital involved, it's never too early to evaluate which teams are the strongest contenders this season. ESPN has ranked all 30 teams based on how well they are playing and how likely they are to win the championship.

Here are the top-ranked teams:

Boston Celtics (2022-23 record: 41-17)

The Celtics have suffered several injuries, but their depth helped them secure victories against the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers last week.

Milwaukee Bucks (2022-23 record: 40-17)

The Bucks have won their last 11 games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 37.2 points per game, making him the highest scorer during a team's 11-game winning streak in NBA history.

Denver Nuggets (2022-23 record: 40-18)

The Nuggets have hit 40 wins before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history. Although the Western Conference has undergone a significant power balance shift following the trade deadline, the Nuggets remain strong contenders.

Philadelphia 76ers (2022-23 record: 37-19)

The 76ers are third in the East and still have a chance of catching up to the Celtics and Bucks. They face a tough challenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2022-23 record: 38-22)

Donovan Mitchell's stellar first season with the Cavs continued with a 41-point game against the San Antonio Spurs, marking his sixth 40-plus-point game of the season.

Phoenix Suns (2022-23 record: 32-27)

The Suns are now the fourth seed in the West, following Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul's impressive win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Memphis Grizzlies (2022-23 record: 34-22)

Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to struggle with foul problems. He fouled out in 20 minutes in the Grizzlies' recent loss to the Celtics.

Sacramento Kings (2022-23 record: 32-25)

De'Aaron Fox has scored over 30 points in three straight games, and the team's offense has been excellent. However, their defense must improve to maintain a top-three spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks (2022-23 record: 31-28)

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the first duo in NBA history to average 30 points in their first two games as teammates. The Mavericks need to work on their defense to win more games.

Miami Heat (2022-23 record: 32-26)

Miami has won three of its past four contests and appears primed to make a run after the All-Star break -- especially given the numbers that All-Star big man Bam Adebayo continues to put up. The Heat center is averaging 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game so far this month. -- Friedell

