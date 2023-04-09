NBA roundup: Minnesota Timberwolves take key step in play-in race with win

Anthony Edwards scored 33 points in less than three quarters of court time as the Minnesota Timberwolves set the table to move up in the play-in tournament pecking order with a dominating 151-131 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon in Austin, Texas. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) looks to drive past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas.(AP)

Minnesota clinched at least a ninth-place finish in the Western Conference standings entering a showdown with New Orleans on Sunday in the teams' regular-season finale in Minneapolis. Minnesota and New Orleans are jockeying for position in the West.

The Timberwolves led by 12 points after a rousing second-quarter offensive explosion and never looked back, rolling to the win after pushing their lead to 126-93 a minute and a half into the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, Mike Conley scored 20 and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and took 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who set a season high for points in a game.

Julian Champagnie led San Antonio with 24 points while Keita Bates-Diop had 22, Tre Jones had his second career triple-double (21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds) and Malaki Branham added 17 points.

Jazz 118, Nuggets 114

Rookie Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 28 points and Utah concluded its home slate with a win over Denver in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz blew a 19-point advantage and eventually regained the lead at 110-109 with 2:42 to play. Agbaji followed with two buckets, then clinched the win with two free throws with 11 seconds left as Utah won for just the second time in 10 games. Kris Dunn finished with 19 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Jazz.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21 points and Jamal Murray netted 20 in the loss for Denver, which had already clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Clippers 136, Trail Blazers 125

Kawhi Leonard collected 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists to help Los Angeles rally in the second half and post a home win over Portland.

Russell Westbrook added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, who moved into fifth place in the Western Conference despite holding the same record as the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles surrendered 70 first-half points to a makeshift lineup for Portland, which started a young group in the continued absences of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

Kevin Knox led the Trail Blazers with game-high totals in points (30) and rebounds (11). Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 points and Trendon Watford added 24 for Portland.