Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Live streaming: All you need to know about javelin superstar's inaugural meet

The first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin meet will take place today at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, after a couple of delays have made fans wait for one of the great modern Indian athletes to be commemorated in a fitting manner at a tournament in his image. This will be one of the most prestigious track & field meets held in the country for years to come, as some of the best athletes in the world descend for a chance to etch their name in history. Here is everything you need to know about the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra trains with Czech Republic's Martin Konecny ahead of the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 FAQs

How many Indian javelin athletes will be participating at the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

As many as five Indian javelin hurlers, including Neeraj Chopra himself, will take part at the inaugural NC Classic. This will include Rohit Yadav, Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, and Sahil Silwal.

What has been Neeraj Chopra’s form heading into the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

After surpassing the 90m mark for the first time at the Doha Diamond League, but finishing second, Neeraj Chopra added a win under his belt at the Paris Diamond League only a few weeks later.

Why is the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 a big deal?

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is an important javelin meet because it is the highest-profile event in this sport to be held on Indian soil to date. It is a World Athletics A-category event, which means it ranks behind only the Olympic Games, the Diamond League and Diamond Finals, and the Indoor, Outdoor, and World Athletics Championships in terms of its stature.

Who are the favourites for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

The main man himself will certainly be amongst the frontrunners to take the gold medal home at this event, as he is with any meet he enters. Alongside him, there are two other hurlers who have thrown 90+ present at this event — 2016 Olympic Champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, and 2015 World Champion Julius Yego of Kenya.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Live Streaming details

When will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will take place on July 5 2025, beginning at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will take place at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 be broadcast in India?

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 be livestreamed in India?

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will be livestreamed on JioHotstar in India.