Neeraj Chopra in action at Lausanne Diamond League: When and where to watch men's javelin throw on TV and online

Neeraj Chopra clinched silver at the Paris Olympics 2024, failing to defend his title in the men's javelin throw final. The gold medal went to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who scripted history with a new Olympic record. Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.(AP)

Nadeem began with a first attempt of 91.79m, and then threw 92.97m, which got him gold and also broke the Olympic record. In his sixth attempt, he registered 91.79m. Meanwhile, Neeraj's best throw was 89.45m, which he got in his second attempt. He also struggled with four consecutive foul throws.

Chopra is also nursing a long-standing groin injury, but recently stated that a decision on a surgery will be done after the end of the season. He also confirmed his participation at the Lausanne Diamond League.

The Lausanne Diamond League meet is also Neeraj's fifth competition this season. He began his 2024 season with a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League. He is also fourth in the Diamond League 2024 standings, and needs to finish inside the top-six in Lausanne to make it to the final in Brussels, which will be held later this month.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League will take place at the Pontaise Olympic Stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When will Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League will take place on August 23, 12:12 AM IST.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League on television in India?

The live telecast in India of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League will be available on Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final at the Lausanne Diamond League will be available on Jio Cinema.