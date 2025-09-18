Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Neeraj Chopra makes painful 'thought of pulling out' admission after World C'ships nightmare: 'Only few people knew...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 08:32 pm IST

Neeraj Chopra made a huge revelation after his elimination from the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics C'ships.

Neeraj Chopra faced heartbreak in Tokyo on Thursday, failing to defend his World Athletics Championships title in the men's javelin throw final. He had to settle for a measly eighth spot and was also outperformed by debutant and countryman Sachin Yadav. Yadav registered a personal best to finish in fourth position. Chopra was eliminated after the fifth and penultimate round, with a best effort of 84.03m.

India's Neeraj Chopra after going out of the Men's Javelin Throw Final.(REUTERS)
India's Neeraj Chopra after going out of the Men's Javelin Throw Final.(REUTERS)

Trinidadian athlete Keshorn Walcott clinched gold with a best throw of 88.16m, and Grenada Anderson Peters (87.38m) came second. Meanwhile, American athlete Curtis Thompson bagged bronze with a best throw of 86.67m.

Also Read: From aspiring cricketer to toppling idol Neeraj Chopra: Meet Sachin Yadav, India’s new javelin sensation

What did Neeraj Chopra say?

Speaking after the final, a disappointed Neeraj blamed injury issues for the result and revealed that at one point, he wasn't sure if he would participate in the event.

"I don't know. It is fine, it is sports, its life. I have seen this for a long time, normally I would handle the situation. But today, it was a different day. Actually before coming, when we were training in Czech Republic, only few team members knew that I am dealing with an injury problem, I also told the federation, that I have some back issues. I couldn't train for two weeks. So, I was going through rehabilitation", he said.

"At the beginning, we weren't sure if I would participate or not, but we still took the decision. I did an easy session to make sure that I can play, and yesterday it was an easy throw. But still I felt that I would try, but it didn't happen because I didn't train much and I wasn't feeling that healthy. But whatever happened today, I will learn from this and I will bounce back next season."

Sachin was a positive for Indian fans, as he registered a personal best of 86.27m and narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

Congratulating his countryman, Neeraj said, "I am very happy for Sachin. I was thinking today that India will take a medal, but its fine. He performed in such a big platform with such nice throws. I am very happy. Our javelin future is secured."

Reigning Olympic champion and Neeraj's arch-rival, Arshad Nadeem, also had a shocking outing and came 10th with a best throw of 82.75m. Nadeem has also been dealing with injury issues and recently had surgery.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Neeraj Chopra makes painful 'thought of pulling out' admission after World C'ships nightmare: 'Only few people knew...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On