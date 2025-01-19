Neeraj Chopra marries tennis player Himani Mor in private ceremony

New Delhi: India’s double Olympic medallist and 2023 world champion Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with Himani Mor in a private ceremony. The 27-year-old was in India on a short trip recently and got married “2-3 days back”, according to his uncle Bhim Chopra. Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with Himani Mor, the javelin star announced on Sunday. (X)

Neeraj, the only Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold, took to X on Sunday to announce his marriage and put out pictures of the ceremony at an undisclosed venue. “Beginning the new chapter of life with the blessings of family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after,” Neeraj wrote.

Being one of India’s biggest youth icons, Neeraj’s wedding announcement sparked a flurry of comments on social media and a scramble to get more details about his bride.

Himani, 25, hails from Haryana like Neeraj. She is from Sonipat while Neeraj is from Khandra in Panipat. A former tennis player and student of Delhi’s Miranda House, Himani is pursuing her Masters in Sports Management from McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Massachusetts, US. She did her Bachelor’s from Amherst College where she also managed its women’s tennis team. As per her LinkedIn profile, Himani has also been a student athlete at NCAA from August 2019 to May 2022, having received a tennis scholarship.

“The wedding took place in India recently with the blessings of both the families. Himani is very supportive of Neeraj and we wish the couple well for their new innings,” Bhim said while declining to reveal the date and place of the wedding.

“We are getting congratulatory calls and messages from all over the world. It’s overwhelming, but it is also a personal moment for the family. We request the media and the fans to respect the couple’s privacy,” he said.

Neeraj is understood to be currently training in the Czech Republic under his new coach, javelin icon Jan Zelezny.

The 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist usually divides his training stints between South Africa, Turkey and Switzerland but with Zelezny taking over from German biomechanics expert Klaus Baronietz after the Paris Olympics last year, the training plans are likely to change. Neeraj’s chase to achieve the elusive 90m mark and Bartonietz’s desire to move on from coaching were the primary factors behind him looking for a new coach.

A two-time World Championships medallist, Neeraj has won the Asian Games gold medal twice (2018 and 2023) and has struck gold in his only Commonwealth Games appearance in 2018. Weighed down by a groin niggle over the past few years, Neeraj is yet to take a call on whether he should opt for surgical treatment early into the new Olympic cycle.

The World Championships in Japan in September is the only high-profile athletics event scheduled this year.