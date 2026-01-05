Neeraj Chopra parts ways with JSW Sports, launches own athlete management firm

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday announced the launch of his own athlete management firm — Vel Sports — after parting ways with JSW Sports.

“Neeraj now steps into the world of entrepreneurship with Vel Sports. Traditionally, athletes embark on entrepreneurial ventures after retirement. However, Neeraj, always forward-looking, has chosen to begin this phase during his prime, and JSW Sports has supported him in shaping this evolution,” JSW said in a statement.

Chopra has been associated with JSW Sports since 2016.

“Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I’ll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey,” said Chopra.

“Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits,” said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

Chopra and JSW came together to organise the NC Classic, featuring some of the world’s top javelin throwers, in Bengaluru last year.

Chopra became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. He has had an incredible run since then, winning the world championship silver in 2022 and world title in 2023, and followed up with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.