Neeraj Chopra reveals how training schedule influenced call to hold intimate wedding: 'Plan was to get married first...'

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra recently got married to Himani Mor in the presence of close friends and family. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has provided further details about his secret marriage and how the union came together. Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani in an intimate ceremony.

Neeraj revealed that his wife comes from a sports family. Her parents were kabaddi players, and her brother is a wrestler. He stated that he got married in January 2025 because a big season is coming up, and he wants to leave no stone unturned in his preparation.

"I knew Himani from before; she belongs to a sports family. Her parents have been kabaddi players. Her brothers are wrestlers and boxers. She herself has been a tennis player. She got injured, which is why she got inclined towards studies. Our families kept meeting each other. We got talking as athletes, and now we are here," Neeraj Chopra told India Today.

"Many people knew about my marriage, be it my friends or family. The plan was to get married first and then let the world know about it. I had to train as the season is coming up. That is why I decided to get married. But I want to assure that we will celebrate with a lot of people in the coming days," she added.

'People from village understood the secrecy'

When asked whether the people from his village got angry after he got married in secret, Neeraj responded that most of them understood the reason for maintaining secrecy.

He also assured that he will soon celebrate with most of the people in his village.

"People from my village understood the secrecy surrounding my marriage. I have talked to all of them. Once I and Himani are free, we will celebrate with the rest of the people," said Neeraj Chopra.

For the uninitiated, Neeraj Chopra's wife, Himani Mor, hails from Sonipat, Haryana. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Speaking about Neeraj Chopra, he is the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in athletics. He is the second athlete from India to win an individual gold at the Summer Games.

The 27-year-old is currently the reigning world champion. He also won the Diamond League in 2022. He had earlier won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and is a two-time Asian Games gold medallist.