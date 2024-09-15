Neeraj Chopra reveals 'painful' Diamond League final participation with 'fractured hand': 'Was my last competition...'

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, on Sunday, revealed that he took part in the 2024 Diamond League final in Brussels with a fractured left hand. Neeraj finished as runner-up for the second consecutive year in the men's javelin final after falling agonisingly short of the Diamond Trophy by just one centimetre. Neeraj Chopra finished second in 2024 Diamond League final

Neeraj, who won the Diamond League title in 2022, came up with his best attempt of 87.86m in his third try on Saturday, just short of beating eventual champion Anderson Peters of Granada.

On Sunday, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist revealed he participated in the final with a fractured hand. In fact, the picture above from the event, shared by Neeraj in his social media post, showed a plaster on his left hand.

"On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," the 26-year-old said. “This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go.”

Neeraj, who has been struggling with a groin injury all season, which came in the way of his quest to hit the 90m mark, is expected to meet a doctor.

The Diamond League final in Brussels also marked the end of the international athletics season. Although Neeraj remained consistent, he had only one title to show: the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 18.

Reflecting on his season, which also included a historic silver medal in Paris Olympics last month, he said, "As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more.

"I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025."