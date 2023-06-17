Home / Sports / Others / Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers

Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers

PTI |
Jun 17, 2023 04:22 PM IST

There has been no official confirmation from Neeraj Chopra as yet, but the official website of the competition said the Indian will be seen in action.

World No 1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is recovering from a muscle strain, is likely to return to action for the sixth stage of the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30.

Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training(Neeraj Chopra twitter)
Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training(Neeraj Chopra twitter)

There has been no official confirmation from the reigning Olympic champion as yet, but the official website of the competition said the Indian will be seen in action in the month-end meet.

"In the javelin, the Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by the Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber," the website has stated.

Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training and, as a precautionary measure, he had pulled out of the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13).

The 25-year-old is also out of action in the ongoing National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

He also has a scheduled tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27 but an official announcement is awaited.

The 25-year-old had won the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, capping off a perfect start to the season.

There is also the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary, which is the major event this year, along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra
neeraj chopra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out