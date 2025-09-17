Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem in another heated India-Pakistan face-off: But first, the qualifications

The men’s javelin qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon carries significance that transcends the sector boundaries. Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem arrive bearing the customary burden of sporting nationalism, which is amplified by recent geopolitical and cross-sport tensions. This includes the handshake controversy in Dubai during the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 and the subsequent administrative disputes that have kept the animosities between the two nations elevated. The Javelin Men's qualificatioon will feature both Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem(PTI)

Neeraj Chopra commences his title defence in Group A, while Arshad Nadeem headlines Group B, resulting in a high probability of a reunion during the final on Thursday. The qualification criteria are pretty straightforward: achieve 84.50m for automatic progress, or secure a place among the top 12 performers across both sessions.

Unless something really drastic happens, Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra are certain to make it to the finals from their respective groups.

Qualification Format

Two flights will unfold this evening in Tokyo, culminating in the final on Thursday. The Elite participants will be focusing on efficiency to secure automatic qualification while they conserve their physical and mental resources for the decisive final.

Group A

Chopra faces formidable competition, including Julian Weber, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott, alongside his compatriot Sachin Yadav. Weber enters the qualification as the most consistent performer of this season. He won the Zurich Diamond League final with a 91.5m, the furthest distance ever recorded at a Diamond League Final.

Group B

Nadeem’s pool features Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, and Luiz Mauricio da Silva, a South American force, who achieved a continental record of 91m. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh are also in this group, completing India’s representation. Nadeem has had a measured preparation following his 86.04m Asian Championships victory in May and subsequent calf surgery in England during July, thus making Tokyo a competitive return.

India’s representation

India will be represented by a quartet spread across both groups: Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav in Group A, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh in Group B. Chopra has entered through his privileges as a defending champion, while his teammates earned it through world rankings.

History Of Chopra vs Nadeem

Budapest 2023 saw Chopra take the gold and Nadeem silver. Paris 2024 witnessed Nadeem’s spectacular 92.97m Olympic record to triumph over Chopra’s 89.45m. Today’s focus will however, be on automatic qualification while conserving for the high-voltage finale.

Qualification fundamentals for each participant

Early automatic qualifications, avoiding fouls, and striving for consistency. These could be particularly crucial given Tokyo’s notorious stadium winds. Getting these right could be the basic difference between effortless advancement and nervous late-stage calculations. As the players gear up for the qualification, the world awaits another India-Pakistan face-off in the final on Thursday.