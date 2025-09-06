Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Zealand beats South Africa 24-17 in Rugby Championship, extends its Eden Park streak

AP |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 02:54 pm IST

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand stretched its unbeaten record at Eden Park to 51 matches with a 24-17 win over world champion South Africa on Saturday in a match played in passing rain and under a hail of Springboks' kicks.

South Africa kicked incessantly in the first half, from scrumhalf, flyhalf and center but without positive effect in a test billed as the biggest of the year.

The All Blacks attacked with ball in hand and clinically, scoring tries inside 17 minutes to winger Emoni Narawa and fullback Will Jordan, building a lead that the Springboks couldn't break down.

In contrast with the ball in hand, South Africa was often ineffective. The foundations of their attacking play were static and the All Blacks' defense was excellent in unpicking their strength at breakdowns and mauls.

The Springboks still were strong at set pieces from which they scored two tries in the second.

Hooker Malcolm Marx scored in the 62nd minute after a clean tighthead to a superior Springboks scrum. But the All Blacks scored their third try to center Quinn Tupaea when South Africa was a man short, with Kwagga Smith in the sin-bin.

Finally, Cobus Reinach scored from a five meter scrum and when the Springboks still were down to 14 men, cutting the All Blacks margin with six minutes remaining.

The All Blacks have been brittle in these tight finishes in the recent past but on Saturday they were steely. The Springboks had a late attacking chance from a lineout with two minutes to play but Ardie Savea, in his 100th test, won a turnover.

One last possession for the Springboks and the All Blacks again won a turnover and ended the match.

