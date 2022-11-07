Newly-drafted IOA constitution gives athletes a push

In a move to ensure that athletes are well represented and their voices are heard within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the newly drafted IOA constitution has laid out an elaborate structure to include them in the governance and decision-making process. Female athletes have been given equal representation at every level.

The IOA Athletes' Commission will comprise 10 athletes -- five male and five female -- besides representatives from India who are a part of the IOC’s or OCA’s Athletes Commission as ex-officio members each with a right to vote.

The Commission should include six athletes who have participated in at least one of the last three editions of the Olympic Games. At least one of these six athletes shall be an athlete who has participated in the last three editions of the Olympic Winter Games. The criteria laid out for the remaining four athletes (2 males and 2 females), is at least one medal in any of the last three editions of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, National Games or the Senior National Championship.

Any member of the Athletes’ Commission shall be elected by and from among a pool of athletes appointed by each member federation affiliated to the IOA.

An exception has been made this time considering that many federations are yet to have their own athletes' commission.

"This exception shall be valid only for the 2022 elections of the IOA Athletes’ Commission, after which only those Member Federations which have established an athletes’ commission will be allowed to appoint their athletes’ representatives through their respective athletes’ commissions," according to the regulations.

The Commission will select eight 'Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) -- four male and four female athletes who shall be voting members at the General Assembly of IOA. They should be retired sportspersons.

“The Athletes Commission shall adopt a fair and just method of evaluating the applications received from Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit while giving due weightage to their performance in the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in such order,” as stated in the regulations.

Besides, the Commission shall elect amongst its members two persons to be voting members at the IOA’s general assembly.

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, who was part of IOA's discussion with IOC over the constitutional amendments in Lausanne in September, hailed the ‘creation of an Athletes Commission as per IOC guidelines, a pathway for athletes to enter administration.’

A former athlete, who was part of the Athletes' Commission whose term has ended, said it was a welcome move. “There were many changes we had recommended to IOA so that athletes can become part of the governance process. We are glad that the new IOA constitution has followed the Olympic Charter that calls for elected representatives of athletes within their general assemblies and executive body of the NOC,” he said.

The term of office for the Athletes Commission is four years and a person shall not be eligible to hold office for more than two terms.

