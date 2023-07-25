NFL player Eyioma Uwazurike suspended indefinitely for violating league’s gambling policy

American football franchise Denver Broncos’ defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike has been slapped with an indefinite suspension by The National Football League (NFL) for alleged violation of the tournament’s gambling policy. The NFL made the shocking announcement on Monday. The league informed that Uwazurike bet on NFL matches in the 2022 season. The NFL, however, did not spell out whether the games Uwazurike bet on included those of his team Broncos. The punishment rules him out from the whole 2023 season and the American footballer will not be able to apply for a reinstatement until next year July 24.

Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022(AFP)

Reacting to the NFL's decision, the Denver Broncos vowed to fully cooperate with the investigation into Eyioma Uwazurike’s alleged wrongdoings. “We were informed by the NFL [on Monday] that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organisation fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” Broncos said in a statement.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about his side’s endeavour to make players aware of the league's gambling policy. While talking about the matter during his side's offseason program, Payton stated, “Obviously, when policies change, it's our job to educate [the players].”

"If you're a teacher and half your class gets a D, you better look at yourself. It's not the policy, but it's the implementation, the understanding, and the educating of the policy. I presented a week and a half ago, and now someone officially will present [it]. Hopefully it won't be from that eight-page handout we received because that was more confusing after I read it than it was before I looked at it. I think we're all on the same page,” Payton was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Eyioma Uwazurike represented the Denver Broncos in eight games last season. With 165 snaps on defence and 17 tackles to his name, the 25-year-old was expected to get more game-time this season. A fourth-round draft pick in 2022, Uwazurike was enlisted by the Broncos as a rookie. He was selected from the state of Iowa. Uwazurike was expected to head into the second season of his four-year Broncos contract but his preparation now seems to be in complete disarray due to the suspension.

The current NFL calendar has been marred by multiple alleged violations of the competition’s gambling policy. Defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor and Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts were suspended indefinitely in June for allegedly violating the NFL's gambling policy. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also handed a six-game suspension last month. A report published by CBS claimed that Petit-Frere had not bet on NFL matches. Four players from Detroit Lions and one Washington Commanders player also faced suspension earlier this year for alleged breach of NFL’s gambling policy.

