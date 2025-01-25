Nikola Jokic amid red-hot run as Nuggets face Wolves

Everything has been working for Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. HT Image

Jokic has rattled off five triple-doubles in a row, and he will go for a sixth straight on Saturday when Denver heads to Minneapolis for a meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

History was made on Thursday night, when Jokic piled up 35 points, 22 rebounds and 17 assists in a 132-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings to join Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in league history to record at least 35 points, 20 boards and 15 assists in a single game.

Jokic, a three-time MVP, has averaged 23.2 points, 15.0 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game during his triple-double streak.

"I think this is the best basketball of my life," Jokic said. "I'm feeling good out there. I'm in shape. The ball is going in. ... I think I can influence the game on different levels."

Still, Jokic doesn't want to take all the credit for Denver's recent success. He's been thankful for what Russell Westbrook has brought to the table, as the veteran guard has been a seamless fit in the starting lineup after coming off the bench at the beginning of the season.

"I think he's a great veteran, a great leader," Jokic said of Westbrook. "Great influence on the young guys."

Westbrook has averaged 15.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the past nine games.

Minnesota has been relying on a veteran guard of its own in Mike Conley, who has been keeping the Timberwolves level-headed throughout the course of an up-and-down first half of the season.

Conley is confident that Minnesota is starting to turn a corner and has been emphasizing the need to stick together when adversity comes the Timberwolves' way.

"They know how much I care about the guys and just trying to make sure this team doesn't flip the other way," Conley said. "Because I've been on teams where we had rocky starts and be frustrated and expectations and things don't go your way, teams start to splinter and you start to break up.

"This team is too good and too talented to do that. Just trying to keep the guys together and positive. Hopefully it'll work out."

Minnesota edged the Dallas Mavericks 115-114 on Wednesday to snap a modest two-game skid. Jaden McDaniels broke out for 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead the Timberwolves in the victory, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 21 points and Conley finished with 18 points and eight assists.

"He's been playing his best basketball the last couple weeks," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said of McDaniels. "He did it in all different ways. Super active on the glass. He made big shots at the end of the clock, finished well around the hoop . Guarded his tail off, as he always does."

Saturday marks the second meeting of the season between the teams. The Timberwolves topped Denver 119-116 on Nov. 1 behind 29 points from Edwards.

Minnesota will be without Donte DiVincenzo, who missed the past four games and will be out at least three more weeks with a toe injury.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.