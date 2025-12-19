No. 1 Indiana gives offensive coordinator a Mike Shanahan 3-year contract extension, AP source says No. 1 Indiana gives offensive coordinator a Mike Shanahan 3-year contract extension, AP source says Top-ranked Indiana has given offensive coordinator coordinator Mike Shanahan a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person requested anonymity because the athletic department had not yet made an announcement.

Financial terms were not immediately available, but Shanahan is expected to be one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants — just like defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, who agreed to a three-year extension last week.

The latest move keeps two-time Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti and two of his most loyal and dependable assistants together heading into next season. Cignetti received an eight-year extension worth $93 million in October.

Shanahan is in his second season as the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator and receivers coach. Quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer holds the title of co-offensive coordinator.

Cignetti and his staff helped the Hoosiers win their first Big Ten championship since 1967 and first outright league title since 1945. Indiana also had the first undefeated regular season and No. 1 ranking in school history and its Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The top-seeded Hoosiers open the College Football Playoff in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day against either No. 8 Oklahoma or No. 9 Alabama .

Shanahan, who is not related to the former NFL coach of the same name, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Pittsburgh, in 2014. He joined Cignetti's staff at Indiana University-Pennsylvania coaching receivers — the position he played in college — in 2016 and has been on Cignetti's staff ever since.

In 2017, Cignetti left for Elon, and Shanahan spent two seasons with him there as both the receivers coach and the recruiting coordinator. Two years later, he accepted the same job on Cignetti's staff at James Madison. In 2021, Shanahan was promoted to offensive coordinator, and then he followed him to Indiana last year.

The Hoosiers have had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision each of the past two seasons and had quarterbacks finish among the top 10 in Heisman balloting in 2024 and 2025.

