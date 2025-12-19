No. 1 Indiana gives offensive coordinator a Mike Shanahan 3-year contract extension, AP source says
AP |
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 04:10 am IST
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.