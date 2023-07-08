OCA extends deadline to send wrestling squad till July 22

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) extended on Saturday the deadline to submit Indian wrestlers' entries for the upcoming Asian Games by a week, giving the ad hoc body and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) until July 22 to conduct trials and name the squad. The deadline for IOA to send squads for all other sports remains July 15. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia speak with the media (Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken during the OCA General Assembly meeting in Bangkok. IOA is being represented by president PT Usha, senior vice-president Ajay Patel and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

“IOA’s original request to OCA mentioned August 5, but it seems they have agreed to grant only a week’s extension under ‘exceptional circumstances’,” an official close to the ad hoc panel running the sport said.

“The picture should become clearer on Monday when the IOA top brass returns from Bangkok. Ad hoc committee president Bhupender Singh Bajwa will likely meet the IOA leadership which will give us further directions,” the official said.

“PT Usha had requested the OCA on Thursday to extend the deadline till August 5 so that the six protesting wrestlers had enough time to prepare. The OCA doesn't want to appear biased for India either. In my understanding, there will be consultation with the Asian wrestling body too if a special provision is being made for India. You may expect a final word on trials early next week," the official added.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Jitender Kumar and Sangeeta Phogat are the six protesting wrestlers who sought extra time for trials. Asian Games begin in Hangzhou, China on September 23.

(With agency inputs)

