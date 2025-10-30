Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar approaches PMO over coaching snub

New Delhi: London Olympics silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar has sought intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after being ignored for the coach’s job by the national shooting federation (NRAI). Vijay wrote to the PMO last month highlighting his achievements and presenting his case for the coaching role. London Olympics silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar has sought intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after being ignored for the coach’s job by NRAI. (Getty Images)

The PMO directed his appeal to Joginder Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, on October 13.

“I had reached out to the NRAI Secretary General and members of the selection committee to understand the reasons for my non-selection to the coaching panel but did not receive any satisfactory answer. There are some extremely fine coaches who have been selected for these posts and many of them have been my teammates in my two-decade career as an international shooter,” Vijay wrote in his letter dated September 17, a copy of which is with HT.

“However, the selection committee has also in its wisdom selected candidates who have no comparable achievements and also those with a history of doping, or have been sanctioned on disciplinary grounds. I find it demotivating to see that a few with no international experience or any performance for the country have also been selected at my expense. I urge you to kindly intervene in this matter and ensure I am treated with the respect deserving of an Olympic medallist,” the letter added.

Vijay’s last correspondence with NRAI was also on September 17 and he is still awaiting a response to any of his previous emails.

NRAI began the process of appointing new coaches in October last year and the names of 35 coaches were announced in February this year. These included coaches whose contracts were renewed as well as 16 new appointments. Vijay, who was interviewed by a NRAI panel, did not make the cut.

“I was given no reason or clarity. There has been no communication from NRAI,” the 40-year-old said. “I have written multiple emails to NRAI and dropped several messages to the federation president but there has been no communication. It is deeply humiliating and painful. Approaching the PMO and sports ministry was my last resort.”

NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo could not be reached for a response but a senior federation official said due process was followed in the selection process and the federation has nothing against the decorated shooter.

“We received a number of applications for the coaches jobs and the shortlisted candidates were interviewed by a panel consisting of former shooters. We did not get back to any candidate who was not selected. Vijay has brought great laurels to India and we may look to engage him in the next cycle,” the official said.

Vijay, however, is not satisfied. “The least I deserve is an explanation. On one hand, the sports ministry is encouraging former athletes to become a part of the system and on the other, a sports federation looks hell bent on keeping a former shooter out. I have mentored a number of senior and junior shooters during my army days and I can make a lot of difference to the national team,” he said.

Vijay also trained his guns at Ankush Bhardwaj, who was sanctioned for a doping violation in 2010. Bhardwaj is among the 19 coaches whose contract has been renewed.

“What kind of examples or role models are we setting for our youngsters? There are people who barely won anything at the national level but are now made coaches. Such decisions will derail the progress of our shooters,” the Khel Ratna awardee added.

Shooting is India’s second most successful individual Olympic sport with the country’s shooters bagging a total of seven medals at the Games, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. At last year’s Paris Olympics, Indian shooters accounted for three medals, all bronze.