Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account blocked in India after ‘legal request’

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower, has had his Instagram account blocked in India owing to a "legal request". Users in India attempting to access his page are met with a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." Silver medallist India's Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris(PTI)

Further steps mentioned the following: “We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment. After the review, we restricted access to the content in the location where it goes against local law,” Instagram said.

This action follows the April 22nd terror attack near Pahalgam in South Kashmir, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed. In the aftermath, the Indian government has taken action against some Pakistani social media accounts with significant reach in India.

Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account blocked in India

Earlier in the week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also restricted in India. These restrictions were imposed due to the channels' alleged dissemination of "provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives, and misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies."

Among those whose YouTube accounts have been restricted are former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Shahid Afridi. However, unlike Arshad Nadeem, their Instagram accounts remain accessible in India.

The Instagram accounts of some current Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are also currently accessible in India. Other Pakistani celebrities, such as actors Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, have also had their Instagram accounts blocked in India.

Nadeem won gold at the Paris Olympics, defeating Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He was invited by Chopra to participate in the NC Classic javelin event in Bengaluru, scheduled for May 24th, but declined, citing prior commitments.

Neeraj Chopra faced flak on social media for extending the invite to Nadeem, with whom he has competed in several prestigious international events including the Tokyo and the Paris Olympics. Neeraj won gold in Tokyo and a silver in Paris while Nadeem, who missed the podium in Tokyo, created history by winning gold in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra himself addressed the issue in a detailed statement on his social media platforms. He expressed his disappointment at the unwarranted negativity surrounding a simple sporting invitation. “There has been so much talk about my decision to invite Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, and most of it has been hate and abuse,” Chopra stated. “They haven’t even left my family out of it. The invitation I extended to Arshad was from one athlete to another — nothing more, nothing less. The aim of the NC Classic was to bring the best athletes to India and for our country to be the home of world-class sporting events. Invites had gone out to all athletes on Monday, two days before the terrorist attacks at Pahalgam. After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad’s presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question.”