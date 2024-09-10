Paralympics medallists felicitated, Mandaviya promises more support

New Delhi: India’s Paris Paralympics medal-winners were felicitated by union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday on their return after helping India achieve a record haul. The minister also presented cheques to the athletes with gold medallists getting ₹75 lakh, silver medallists ₹50 lakh and bronze winners ₹30 lakh each. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a felicitation ceremony of para athletes, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Those excelling in mixed teams events such as armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won bronze with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by ₹22.5 lakh.

India finished the Paralympics with 29 medals (7 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze), bettering their 19-medal haul in Tokyo three years back. The event was attended by 17 medallists, including 14 from para athletics. Two were from para archery and one from para judo. Para shuttlers and para shooters have already been felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya promised full support for para sports and urged the athletes to better the haul at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

From four medals in 2016, India won 19 in Tokyo and 29 in Paris for an 18th place finish.

“We will provide all the facilities to all of our para athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics,” he said.

“We should start preparations for the next Paralympics and then for 2032 and win more and more medals. Our target should be to produce our best performance when India hopefully hosts the Olympics and Paralympics in 2036.”

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia credited “systemic work” done at the age-group and grassroots levels for the record medal haul.

“Over the past decade, we have carried out a number of talent hunt programmes and have unearthed quality athletes from junior and sub-junior levels. TOPS has been a game-changer too. The planning and preparation for LA 2028 will begin soon and I am confident that we’ll surpass the Paris mark there,” Jhajharia, a three-time Paralympics medallist, said.