Paralympics: Rubina Francis wins bronze in air pistol SH1 event, fourth medal for India in shooting
PTI |
Aug 31, 2024 06:55 PM IST
Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. She had qualified for the final at 7th in the qualification round earlier in the day.
India's Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country's shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.
Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. She had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day.
This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.
On Friday, Avani Lekhara had created history by successfully defending her women's 10m air rifle gold medal which she had clinched in Tokyo Paralympics, with compatriot Mona Agarwal clinching the bronze.
Manish Narwal then added a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1)
In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.
