 Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal among stars to go under the hammer at PKL auction - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal among stars to go under the hammer at PKL auction

PTI |
Aug 07, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The franchises have retained a core group of players and are looking to build stronger units at the auctions slated to be held here on August 15 and 16.

Asian Games gold medallist Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal will go under the hammer at the auction even as franchises retained 88 players ahead of the season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore.
The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad is 5 crore.

The franchises have retained a core group of players and are looking to build stronger units at the auctions slated to be held here on August 15 and 16.

Those retained include the raider duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar by Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Paltan have held on to season 10's most valuable player award winner Aslam Inamdar while the Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their star raider Arjun Deshwal.

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).

The non-retained players include Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

For the auction, the domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories: A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

The base prices for each of the categories are: Category A – 30 Lakh, Category B – 20 Lakh, Category C – 13 Lakh, Category D – 9 Lakh.

The player pool will consist of 500 players. The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad is 5 crore.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Other Sports / Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal among stars to go under the hammer at PKL auction
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On