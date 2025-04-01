Pete Alonso's slam powers Mets to 10-4 win over Marlins

Pete Alonso hit a grand slam to power a seven-run fifth inning Monday night for the New York Mets, who rolled to a 10-4 win over the host Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series. HT Image

Alonso's homer was one of four by the Mets, who collected 11 hits after they were limited to just five runs on 12 hits including one homer in a season-opening three-game series against the Houston Astros.

Starling Marte went deep in the third inning and Luis Torrens hit a two-run shot to cap the fifth-inning outburst before Brandon Nimmo closed out the Mets' scoring with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Jose Siri delivered the go-ahead hit with an RBI double three batters before Alonso chased Cal Quantrill by lacing his fourth career grand slam and first since May 19, 2023, when he cleared the bases against the Cleveland Guardians' James Karinchak.

Alonso and Torrens finished with two hits apiece for the Mets, who received at least one hit from all nine starters.

David Peterson , who enjoyed a breakout last season, allowed two runs on five hits, including solo homers by Otto Lopez and Eric Wagaman in the first and sixth innings, respectively. He gave up three walks while striking out nine.

Peterson was 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts in 2024 before going 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA and one save in five playoff games for the Mets, who reached the National League Championship Series before being eliminated by the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lopez and Wagaman added RBI singles in the ninth off Danny Young the first runs surrendered by a Mets reliever in 12 1/3 innings this season.

Lopez finished 3-for-5 for the Marlins, who opened the season by taking three of four all in walk-off fashion against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Quantrill, who signed with the Marlins on Feb. 12 after spending last season with the Colorado Rockies, gave up six runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts over four-plus innings in his Miami debut.

Field Level Media

