Pioneer Takale already preparing for another pilgrimage to Dakar

Though he returned home last week, Sanjay Takale is yet to completely recover. “I am totally shaken and broken,” laughs the 57-year-old. That’s what the Dakar does to you.

The Dakar is the world’s longest, most dangerous yet celebrated rally where riders and drivers traverse approximately 8,000km negotiating loose rocks, slush, deep sand and holes in the dune at around 150kph. One lapse can be fatal with the rally raid having already claimed around 80 lives since its inception in 1979.

Only a handful of Indians have taken part in the off-road endurance race with Takale becoming the first in 2025 to not just compete but also complete the rally on four wheels. Driving a Toyota Land Cruiser and having experienced Frenchman Maxime Raud as his navigator, Takale had finished 18th in the Classic category (vehicles manufactured before 2006). This year, however, his journey ended early as the Punekar retired due to a mechanical failure in Saudi Arabia.

But Takale is already planning ahead, in preparation for Dakar 2027. “I’ll be doing some cross-country rallies in Asia to keep up the speed and spirit for Dakar. I’ll try to get more seat time, do some desert training and work more on my fitness. It’ll all be in preparation for next year,” said Takale.

Motorsport isn’t new to Takale, in fact most of his life has revolved around it. The rallyist started with motocross and supercross back in 1987, winning more than 100 titles in both domestic and international events for 14 years. “Pune was very popular in those times for biking,” he said.

In his mid-30s, he realised he could no longer push his body like earlier, riding the bike in a crouching position for hours with his spine absorbing all the pressure as the bike jumped over obstacles which is when he decided to ditch his first love for four wheelers.

In cars, Takale took part in his first National Championship in 2007, starting with TSD (time-speed-distance) rallies before properly graduating to off-road rallies. After winning laurels at the national level, Takale went international in 2009, taking part in rallies in South East Asia.

Full of confidence, Takale then moved up a grade when he started participating in the Production Cup of Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), an event he won in 2013 which is when he decided to join the big league. After participating in a couple of rallies in Latvia and Estonia, Takale then took part in a couple of World Rally Championship 3 events in Finland in 2018 and 2019.