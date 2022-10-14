PKL 9: Guman Singh, Ashish shine as U Mumba record massive victory against Tamil Thalaivas

After beating UP Yoddha at the start of this week, U Mumba recorded their second consecutive win in the ongoing ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan were the wreaker in chief as they together amassed 30 points in U Mumba's impressive show.

Tamil Thalaivas had taken an early 6-4 lead in the match after Narender had chipped in with a few raids. The Thalaivas maintained their lead against U Mumba despite the efforts from Guman to level the score through some fantastic raids. The Tamil Nadu then showed incredible defense to widen the lead to 10-7 in the 13th minute before Narender's another brilliant raid left U Mumba with just three players on the mat.

However, The Mumbai side bounced back on the back of an impressive multi-point raid from Jai Bhagwan as they levelled the score at 12-all, but it was the Thalaivas whi had their noses in front at the end of the first half with the score reading 16-15.

The second half was completely dominated by the Mumbai side. They nullified Thalaivas lead and established their own for the first time in the match after Guman pulled off a multi-point lead at the start of the second half before U Mumba inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 20-17. Bhagwan then pulled off two raid points in the 27th minute as the Thalaivas were reduced to three players on the mat. Moments later, Ashish's efforts helped U Mumba secure another ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 31-22. Raiders Ashish, Guman and Bhagwan kept picking up points and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for U Mumba.

