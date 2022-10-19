PKL 9: Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali reveals secret behind dramatic 26-25 victory vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan snatched a dramatic 26-25 win against Telugu Titans in the PKL Season 9, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. After the match, Puneri captain Fazel Atrachali hailed his 'young team' and stated that it's his 'responsibility to guide' them. "We have a young team so it's my responsibility to guide the players on the mat. The last five minutes of the match was very tricky for us and I wanted to control every move we were making during that time. Therefore, I kept giving tips to each of my players. If we made one mistake, we could've been on the wrong end of the result", he said.

Aslam Inamdar was the top performer as he effected a raid under pressure in the last second of the match to secure a victory.

"It was a very tough game for us. We made a lot of mistakes, but we won in the end, which is the most important thing. And we are happy to clinch the win and take 5 points. It doesn't matter who is the star performer in our team as long as Puneri Paltan is winning", Atrachali further added.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday. After the win, Jaipur captain Sunil Kumar stated, "We've been playing quite well in the competition, having won four matches in a row. The Bengal raiders are good at picking up bonus points so we devised a strategy to make it difficult for them to pick up bonus points against us".

Jaipur face Telugu Titans in their upcoming match on October 22. Regarding the fixture, Sunil said, "The Telugu Titans have a good set of players. They can come back in form anytime. There are big names in the team, such as Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal. It'll be a good match and we have to prepare very well for the game".

