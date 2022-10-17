Home / Sports / Others / PKL 9: Dabang Delhi maintain winning run, edge past Haryana Steelers in thrilling contest

PKL 9: Dabang Delhi maintain winning run, edge past Haryana Steelers in thrilling contest

Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:57 PM IST

PKL 9: Dabang Delhi edged past Haryana Steelers in the final second of their game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi defeated Haryana Steelers in their PKL 9 match.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Dabang Delhi defeated Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the ongoing PKL Season 9, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Monday. In what turned out to be a thrilling contest, Naveen Kumar proved to be the top performer with 15 points and also got the crucial points in the last second to help his team seal a victory.

The defending champions began on a strong note with Naveen sealing two points to open the scoring. Few minutes later, Manjeet got a SUPER RAID for Haryana to level proceedings. Then Steelers grabbed the lead after Jaideep and Mohit combined well to grab Delhi raider Manjeet.

Also Read | PKL 9: Himanshu Singh inspires Tamil Thalaivas in stunning comeback victory vs Patna Pirates

Then Vijay Kumar put in a Super Tackle on Meetu to get Delhi back into the lead. Ashu Malik and Manjeet continued to grab points, but Delhi kept on taking control. Soon a defensive mistake from Nitin Rawal in the final minute of the first half gifte Delhi a 17-12 lead into half-time.

In the second-half, Steelers began on a promising note as Vinay put in a Super Tackle on Naveen. A minute later, Delhi registered an ALL OUT to extend a five-point lead.

Haryana found themselves back into the game as Meetu got a Super Raid in his favour to reduce the deficit by just one point. Sometime later, Haryana got a one-point lead after registering an ALL OUT.

With two minutes left on the clock, Naveen got a raid point to give Delhi their lead back. Naveen got another raid point in the final minute and it looked like the game was over. But Manjeet got two quick raid points to level proceedings. Naveen had other plans and secured a raid plus bonus point in the final second to grab a thrilling victory for Delhi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

