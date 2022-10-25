PKL 9: Puneri Paltan cruise past Jaipur Pink Panthers, win 32-24 in Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan were in fantastic form as they sealed a 32-24 win vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 9, on Tuesday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Aslam Inamdar proved to be crucial with 13 points as his side secured a victory. He was prolific in the initial stages and caused all sorts of trouble for Jaipur.

In the last few seconds of the first-half, Puneri registered the first ALL OUT to take a 17-11 lead. Jaipur attempted to stage a comeback in the second-half as the raiding duo of Arjun and Rahul began to cause chaos and put the Paltan defence under pressure.

With their lead reducing, Puneri began to get back into the game. A SUPER TACKLE by Gaurav Khatri put Arjun out of the equation and then one by Mohammad Nabibaksh removed Chaudhari. Then they got an eight-point lead. Then Puneri kept their tempo and didn't lose their lead. Jaipur tried to get a consolation point but were denied.

After the win, Puneri are fifth in the six-team table with 19 points from six games. Meanwhile, Jaipur are in pole position with 26 points from six matches.

