PKL 9: Puneri Paltan edge past Telugu Titans in Bengaluru

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 11:27 PM IST

Puneri Paltan defeated Telugu Titans at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

ByHT Sports Desk

Puneri Paltan edged past Telugu Titans 26-25 in their PKL Season 9 fixture, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. In what turned out to be a very tight affair, both sides battled each other until the last few minutes. Aslam Inamdar was in fantastic form and his last-gasp winning raid saw his side grab the victory.

Both teams started with a cautious approach in the first-half as Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat was the pick of the raiders, whose touch points kept the Titans at bay. Puneri were also strong defensively and went into the half-time with a 11-9 lead.

In the second-half, Puneri began on a dominating note and registered the first ALL OUT within a few minutes and raced to a 16-11 lead.

In the last few minutes, Titans began to stage a comeback and a SUPER TACKLE by Surjeet Singh on Mohammad Nabibaksh to cut the lead down to three. On their next raid, Vinay's SUPER RAID caught out three Paltan players — Mohit Goyat, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant — and a bonus, as the Titans rushed into a 22-21 lead — the first time they did so in the match. In the dying stages, both sides were 25-25, until Inamdar took advantage of an error to notch the win.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

