PKL: U Mumba rope in Rakesh Kumar as head coach

Former India captain and three-time Asian Games gold medalist Rakesh Kumar will return to U Mumba after nine years as its head coach in the Pro Kabaddi League, the franchise announced on Monday. Rakesh Kumar joins U Mumba as head coach(U Mumba)

Rakesh, who was the highest-paid player in the inaugural PKL, had joined the franchise in the third edition.

"Arguably India's greatest kabaddi player, an Arjuna Awardee, but, most importantly, a former U Mumba player himself who returns to our family. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Rakesh back, this time as a head coach," U Mumba, CEO Suhail Chandhok said.

Known for his exceptional leadership, Rakesh had earlier coached Haryana in the PKL and the Indian Railways team.

"I am pleased with my homecoming to U Mumba after such a long time. Now, I have the responsibility of coaching the side. I hope that in the upcoming season, we build a strong squad and get the team back into the same rhythm it had in the first three seasons. We will work hard to achieve this. I am grateful to be back," Rakesh said.