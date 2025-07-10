Pro Kabaddi League 12 to start on August 29

The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on August 29, the organisers announced on Wednesday. The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on August 29, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The new season will see the reigning champions, Haryana Steelers, return to defend their maiden title win from last year.

"With all 12 franchises strengthening their squads through the recently concluded auction, the upcoming season promises to deliver unprecedented levels of competition and entertainment," the organisers said.

The venues and other details will be announced soon, event organisers Mashal Sports said.

The auction for season 12 took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding ₹1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.