Pro Kabaddi League 9 final to be held in Mumbai

The final Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will be held at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai. The Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 will be hosted on 13 December 2022, while the Semi-Finals will be organized on 15 December 2022. And the Grand Finale is set to be held on 17 December 2022.

The announcement was made during the launch conference for the Hyderabad leg of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Thursday. After the completion of two high-octane legs at Bengaluru and Pune respectively, the 12 franchises will face off against each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium until December 10 to find a place in the playoffs.

Speaking about the venue announcement of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Playoffs and Final, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, said, "Mumbai has always been a sport-loving city and especially a kabaddi-loving city. And therefore, we are very excited to organize the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Playoffs and Final in the City of Dreams. Of course, before the Playoffs and the Final, our prime focus will be to entertain the fans in Hyderabad. I look forward to kabaddi lovers in Hyderabad to make the most of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years."

The Telugu Titans Head Coach Venkatesh Goud expressed that the crowd in Hyderabad will spur the team on to put up good performances in the third leg of the PKL Season 9, "We are very excited to play in front of our home fans in Hyderabad. The fans will certainly spur us on to put up great performances and we can't wait to entertain them in the stadium. Hopefully, we'll strike form in our home city."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON