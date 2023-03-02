Pro Kabaddi League plans to launch women's version

Buoyed by the success of the men's event, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League are now exploring the possibility of launching a professional franchise-based women's tournament in the country.

Mashal Sports, the organisers of PKL which is now in its 10th year, said they are planning to launch the league in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our plans for a professional women's kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men's league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India," CEO of Mashal Sports and PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said in a statement.

"We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the AKFI and the International Kabaddi Federation to launch the women's league."

A test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams -- Firebirds, IceDivas and StormQueens -- had already been organised in 2016.

Former India captain V Tejeswini Bai, who led the country to its last Asian Games gold medal in 2014 Incheon, said a big dream will be fulfilled if the women's league takes shape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired for a professional kabaddi league of their own," Tejeswini, who captained StormQueens, said.

"Now, a women's version of PKL will be a big dream-come-true for every woman kabaddi athlete in India, and also for women kabaddi athletes from other countries," added the Arjuna Awardee.

India's leading male kabaddi players also echoed similar sentiments. "Pro Kabaddi has transformed the lives and image of men kabaddi athletes across India," said former India captain Ajay Thakur. “I know if Mashal Sports does a women’s league, it will do the same for women kabaddi athletes.”

Thakur's views were seconded by Pardeep Narwal, the highest point-scoring raider of PKL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The quality and popularity of Pro Kabaddi League has enabled us to acquire pride and respect as kabaddi players. I know that a women's PKL will guarantee the same recognition and reward for our women athletes."

As traditional and long-standing a sport as kabaddi is, it began gaining traction in recent years after the launch of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014. Season 9 of PKL attracted cumulative viewership of 222 million on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League and reached millions of viewers through Disney+ Hotstar. The play-offs and final of Season 9 saw a cumulative reach of 66 million, a 32% increase over the previous season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail