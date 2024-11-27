Menu Explore
Pro Kabaddi League season 11 playoffs and finals to be held in Pune

ANI |
Nov 27, 2024 10:24 PM IST

The top two teams from the league stage will directly qualify for the semifinals

The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced that the Season 11 playoffs and final will take place at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, from December 26 to December 29.

The league is currently underway in Noida, with matches being played at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1

The top two teams from the league stage will directly qualify for the semifinals, while the teams finishing third, fourth, fifth, and sixth will compete in the eliminator stage on December 26, 2024. In Eliminator 1, the third-placed team will face the sixth-placed team, while in Eliminator 2, the fourth-placed team will take on the fifth-placed team.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will face the league toppers in Semi-final 1, and the winner of Eliminator 2 will go up against the second-placed team in Semi-final 2, scheduled for December 27, 2024. The grand finale to crown the Season 11 champions will be held on December 29, 2024.

The league is currently underway in Noida, with matches being played at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1. The tournament will then move to Pune for matches from December 3 to December 24, culminating in the playoffs.

"We are thrilled to bring the playoffs and finals to Pune, a city known for its vibrant Kabaddi spirit. This season has been defined by its intense competitiveness and nail-biting finishes, from Hyderabad to Noida. As the league now heads to Pune, we anticipate the same level of thrill and excitement. With Maharashtra's talented players shining across multiple teams, we're confident the passionate Kabaddi community here will create an electrifying atmosphere for these decisive matches that will determine this season's champion," said Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman, as quoted in a PKL press release.

Follow Us On